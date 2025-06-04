The acclaimed Choir Cantemus is celebrating its 25th Anniversary by heading off on tour to Devon on June 21 and 22.
With a Berkshire and Devon theme to reflect the choir’s home and the location of the tour, (plus a few nautical pieces), Cantemus will be singing two concerts.
The first will be in St George’s Church, Dittisham at 7.30pm on Saturday June 21 and the second in St Saviour’s Church, Dartmouth on Sunday June 22 at 5pm.
Founded in 1999, Cantemus performs a wide variety of sacred and secular music ranging from the Renaissance to the 20th century.
With 16 singers, the choir performs accompanied and unaccompanied music in a wide range of styles and genre.
“We chose Devon for our 25th Anniversary tour,” said choir member Sue Dormer, because my family has strong connections to south Devon and I know we will receive a very warm welcome.
We are very much looking forward to singing in these two beautiful churches.”
Heather Sims, founding member of the choir said: “We had planned a tour for our 20th Anniversary but sadly Covid got in the way, so our members are very excited to bring our music to Devon for our 25th.
We all love to sing to a high standard and plan to bring that enjoyment and quality to our audiences in Devon.”
The choir is being conducted by Mary Westley, who studied music at Reading University and teaches music across Berkshire.
The accompanist is Ian Westley and he also studied music at Reading University where he specialized in piano and organ.
He now pursues a career as an instrumental and singing teacher.
