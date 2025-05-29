Firstly we would like to express our gratitude to Su Gorrie and her Vivo Defence team along with their supply chain partner, Ian Williams, for recently volunteering to redecorate the main hall and foyer areas of the building as part of a collaborative social values event.
They really have done a fantastic job completing the project in just under two days to help minimise disruption to the booking schedule and even supplied all the materials free of charge.
Our gratitude goes out to Su, Anthony Cook and Nicola Hunter from Vivo Defence and Kevin Hook, Steve Evans, James Wooding, Steve Edwards and Ted Bartlett from Ian Williams.
Secondly we would like to applaud the marvellous efforts of Kerry and Nicky Southern who helped organise an evening bingo fundraiser, over in Moreleigh, which raised an amazing £1100.
These two worked tirelessly to collect a vast amount of prize and raffle donations from across many generous local businesses and were supported on the night by caller, Melvyn Treeby and several of our own locals on tea, cake and washing up duties.
Our third acknowledgment goes to our green fingered friends at the Hort & Sport Committee who have kindly funded three wonderful barrel planters outside the main hall, in association with Gardentime, and to Stoke Fleming Loam Rangers for their recent donation of £250 towards maintaining the grounds around the building.
Stoke Fleming is a village and civil parish in the South Hams.
In 2001 the parish had a population of 1,012, compared to 708 back in 1901.
