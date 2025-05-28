Following his fundraising last year for Action for Children Ioan Todd-Dilger has now completed another challenge with his sister Isla, his mum Lauren and their little brother Theo who have completed 100 miles over May to raise money for Young Lives vs Cancer.
You may have seen them wandering around Dartmouth getting the miles in wearing their charity T-shirts.
Ioan said: "I have raised lots of money over the last few years for charity, including Action For Children, Cancer Research, The Stroke Association and others.
“We chose Young Lives vs Cancer this year because they do so much for the children who have cancer and their families, which is really important.”
Lauren said: “As parents, we are incredibly proud of our children's altruistic and philanthropic nature.
Dad Andrew added: “Our youngest Theo has said he has also enjoyed joining in on the walks especially when he gets an ice cream.”
Ioan continued: Although we have only raised £62 so far that will pay for a family to stay in a home from home to be near a hospital while their child has treatment.
“I hope we raise more money to help more people so please donate.
Join me in supporting a good cause.
“Your contribution will make an impact, whether you donate £5 or £500.
“Every little bit helps.
“Thank you for your support.”
Young Lives vs Cancer, the operating name for "CLIC Sargent"
a charity in the United Kingdom formed in 2005.
Its care teams provide specialist support across the UK.
Young Lives vs Cancer supports people from diagnosis onwards and aims to help the whole family deal with the impact of cancer and its treatment, life after treatment and, in some cases, bereavement.
The charity also undertakes research into the impact of cancer on children and young people. It uses this evidence to raise awareness and to seek to influence government and policy-makers, and those who provide public services across the UK.
https://fundraise.younglivesvscancer.org.uk/s/22389/22976/w