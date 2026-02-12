A group of people living unlawfully in caravans near Totnes have been evicted by South Hams District Council.
It follows a five-year battle and dozens of complaints from local residents about the site and activities of the occupants, including threatening behaviour.
The encampment, situated at the junction of Green Lane and Jackmans Lane, was cleared after the local authority secured a Section 78 court order on Monday, January 9. The order authorised the forced removal of caravans and occupants after years of alleged anti-social behaviour and intimidation.
The site had been occupied without permission for approximately five years. During this period, the council reported receiving dozens of reports from the community involving allegations of threatening conduct and harassment toward other users of the lane.
Council officers stated they had attempted all reasonable routes to resolve the situation peacefully. This included an Enforcement Notice issued in 2024 and a more recent Direction to Leave under Section 77 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.
Despite these legal warnings, the occupants remained on the land. Housing and homelessness prevention teams also visited the site to offer alternative accommodation, but the council confirmed this support was not accepted by the group.
Following the court order, a 24-hour notice period was issued to those on-site. When several caravans remained past the deadline, they were towed away and placed into secure storage.
The owners have 14 days to reclaim their property by contacting the council, providing proof of ownership, and paying the statutory costs associated with the removal and storage.
South Hams District Council said it is now working with partner organisations to help those evicted access alternative accommodation. At the same time, teams are clearing the site and taking steps to prevent further unauthorised use of the land in the future.
Cllr David Hancock, Lead Member for Planning, emphasised that the eviction was not a targeted attack on a particular lifestyle. He noted that caravan living is not uncommon in the South Hams, but stressed that all residents have the right to live in peace.
”When a small minority decide the rules don’t apply to them—and their behaviour harms neighbours—we have a duty to act,” he said. “We tried every reasonable route to resolve this peacefully and offered support to leave the site, but continued reports of harassment and anti‑social behaviour left us no choice except to use legal powers.”
Local ward member Cllr John McKay echoed these sentiments, stating that residents' concerns had been listened to carefully.
He described the reports of intimidation as “unacceptable” and said that while the council respects lawful ways of living in rural areas, this particular encampment did not respect the law or local people.
The council’s priority has now shifted to ensuring the area is made safe and tidy for the public, while continuing to offer appropriate advice and support to those who have been displaced by the enforcement action.
