A Dartmouth care home resident who struggled with mobility issues recently fulfilled her long-time dream of attending a live theatre show.
Angela, from the Beacon House Care Home, attended an ABBA tribute show at The Flavel Arts Centre earlier this month, thanks to the help of her carers and goddaughter.
The ‘Just One Wish’ campaign is an initiative launched by Beacon House to make residents’ wishes come true.
Despite struggling with her mobility and not having ventured outside for quite some time, Angela expressed a wish to see a live show.
With the support of both her care team and goddaughter Nicola, Angela gradually managed to regain her mobility, building up her strength and confidence, culminating in what turned out to be a very special evening for everyone.
Angela, who described the experience as life-changing, said: “It was so lovely to be out and with other people and to be human again. I met people I know and also other staff from Beacon who were pleased to see me there.
“I used to go to the Flavel cinema a lot and had coffee there with friends weekly in the café. I felt included along with everyone else and ‘normal’ again.”
Sarah Tremlett, registered manager at Beacon House, said: “It’s incredibly rewarding to see the joy that fulfilling a simple wish can bring to our residents.
“Through the Just One Wish Campaign, we aim to create special moments that make a real difference in their lives, reminding them that they are cherished and valued members of our community.”