CareYourWay is proud to announce another successful year for their Present for a Pensioner initiative.
Running every Christmas since 2016, Present for a Pensioner is an anti-isolation campaign which sees CareYourWay give back to communities by delivering special Christmas hampers to people who will be spending Christmas alone.
This year, CareYourWay’s Present for a Pensioner was delivered to over 130 individuals across the UK, including 35 in the South Devon area, who received specially crafted Christmas hampers packed with luxury gifts.
Since the initiative’s inception, over 320 lives have been positively impacted by the generosity of individuals and businesses in the local community, primarily in South Devon.
Each year, CareYourWay approaches the local community – including businesses, supermarkets, and individuals wishing to donate – to fundraise for the Present for a Pensioner initiative.
The full 100 per cent of funds raised go directly toward creating luxury Christmas hampers worth £35 each.
Once the hampers are assembled, CareYourWay partners with local healthcare professionals, including nurses and occupational therapists, who nominate individuals who will be isolated during the Christmas season to receive one of the hampers.
Packed full of special gifts, the hampers help ensure each recipient experiences some much-needed Christmas joy at this special time of year.
Jonathan Sabater, Chief Operations Officer & Founder, CareYourWay:
“Christmas truly is the most wonderful time of the year, for so many heartfelt reasons. In 2016, we recognised that loneliness was affecting people far more deeply than we had initially understood. In response, we launched Present for a Pensioner, a scheme designed to transform people’s Christmases through simple acts of kindness. Now, some eight years later, we are extraordinarily proud to have expanded this initiative across the country, after years of running it at the heart of CareYourWay in South Devon.
“It is truly remarkable to witness the profound impact such a small gesture can have. We would like to take this moment to thank our incredible community in Devon for their unwavering support in helping us pioneer this meaningful programme. Thanks to their generosity, Present for a Pensioner is now changing hundreds of lives each and every year."
Any and all support for Present for a Pensioner, however large or small, is extremely well-received, says the company.
Local businesses can partner with CareYourWay to provide funds or items for the hampers. All supporters will receive an honourable mention within the hampers, across CareYourWay’s social media platforms, and in their Present for a Pensioner video.
Individual donations are also very gratefully welcomed.
For more information, please contact CareYourWay by emailing [email protected] or calling 01548 521789.