“Christmas truly is the most wonderful time of the year, for so many heartfelt reasons. In 2016, we recognised that loneliness was affecting people far more deeply than we had initially understood. In response, we launched Present for a Pensioner, a scheme designed to transform people’s Christmases through simple acts of kindness. Now, some eight years later, we are extraordinarily proud to have expanded this initiative across the country, after years of running it at the heart of CareYourWay in South Devon.