Landscaped gardens form a key part of the scheme. Plans show raised planters, accessible footpaths and a series of communal seating areas. All ground floor bedrooms would open onto private patios with access to garden space, while a south-facing terrace is proposed outside the main lounge and dining areas for residents who are less mobile. Private garden areas would be enclosed by 1800mm hoop-top railings and accessed only through the building or via a secure maintenance gate.