RNLI Salcombe Lifeboats have been doing training exercises to improve operational proficiency in multiple scenarios.
These sessions allowed crew members to present their skills to regional trainers and confirm that they have met the required standards.
The RNLI places great importance on maintaining competence because crews need to be ready to help in demanding situations.
Competency requirements are relevant not just for sea-going crew, but also for those handling shore-based responsibilities. Shore support teams must adhere to established standards, as their actions can have a major effect on the success of colleagues at sea.
David Whichello, who recently joined the team, successfully completed his ILB Shore Crew assessment.
The dedication of the Salcombe fundraising team plays a crucial role in facilitating the continued development and training of RNLI crews.
