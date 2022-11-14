Caring about cutting carbon
Subscribe newsletter
Monthly meetings at the Kingsbridge Care Hub are being updated to help households save energy and reduce their carbon footprint, with the first meeting on Wednesday November 16th focusing on home energy.
Kingsbridge Climate Action, who organised the event, said: “For the next 10 months we have revamped our open meetings to incorporate the brilliant learning tools of the Carbon Savers Course, put together by Mukti Mitchell - founder of Carbon Savvy.”
The meetings are being organised by the climate group, a community-focused initiative that was established to tackle the climate and nature emergency in positive and engaging ways.
They will take place from 7:30pm to 9pm on the third Wednesday of each month, and will help participants reduce their carbon footprint and do more to help battle climate change, whilst demonstrating how they can make small differences in their lives.
Rosa Hannaford, one of the co-ordniators of Kingsbridge Climate Action, said “We are delighted to be sharing these resources with our community, put together by a leading expert in carbon footprints. We hope they spark some engaging conversations and achievable action, as well as support people at a difficult time with simple energy-saving tips.”
She continued: “One thing we really love about these tools is that they help to link sustainability with wellbeing and quality of life. So much of what we can do to save carbon is actually great for us as individuals and as a community – little wins with a big impact. Please do join us for relaxed learning and inspiring conversation, in a supportive community environment.”
The meetings will cover a “variety of themes related to carbon footprints and sustainability, and each session will be full of tips to save money and carbon while increasing wellbeing.
“Each monthly meeting will include a video, resources and discussion - as well as speakers that we will arrange to tie in with our monthly theme and inspire action within our households and community.”
The meetings will be covering areas such as food, transport, shopping, money, quality of life and farming, looking at where changes can be made and the impact this will have to reduce one’s carbon footprint.
The first meeting on Wednesday will be focusing on saving energy at home, which is a critical issue for many as the energy crisis impacts many households locally and at a national level.
At the talk, they will be joined by Ben Harris, an Energy Advisor from South Dartmoor Community Energy, who will be on hand for questions and advice.
The meetings will also include the “usual roundup of project updates, ideas shares and news of the climate and nature happenings in and around Kingsbridge.”
The organisers say: “We’re starting with home energy as this certainly seems to be the most pressing theme right now.”
They will be covering how homes lose heat, and some important tips for insulating Britain’s old buildings. They say that participants will “learn some easy wins for saving energy, money and the planet” and there will be “plenty of time for discussion and sharing ideas.”
The initiative hopes to encourage participants to work together to reduce their carbon footprint, which means it also creates an opportunity for people to feel supported by those in their local community as they navigate this difficult time in terms of the energy and cost of living crises.
Kingsbridge Climate Action added that people from all local areas are welcome, “from Kingsbridge and surrounding parishes”, and said “we hope you can join us - come and connect with your neighbours and let’s take action together.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |