Totnes Caring has been awarded National Lottery funding to support the charity’s work to bring isolated and lonely older people together.
The funding of £124,225 over three years will help Totnes Caring continue to deliver group activities that connect people to their community, enhance their wellbeing and reduce social isolation.
Totnes Caring has been working in the heart of the community since 1987, supporting vulnerable mainly older people to live as independently as possible, and all the charity’s activities and services have been developed to help people maintain good health and wellbeing.
The award will specifically support the continuation of a variety of group activities, including a lunch club, art group, and a monthly pop up café, which is open to everyone in the community.
It will also support a volunteer transport service to and from activities, accompanying people to initial sessions and if required, providing additional support at the activity.