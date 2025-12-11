An immense outpouring of support saw FareShare South West raise £100,000 in a week to provide vital food support this winter, reflecting the generosity across the region.
The charity says the money will enable it to sustain a network of hope across the region at a time when more people than ever are struggling, and to keep essential services running during the coldest months.
The charity’s chief executive Lucy Bearn thanked everyone who supported FareShare South West’s campaign in any way, including the Tindle News team and their wonderful readers who have helped spread the word.
“I’m so moved by this collective effort from people across the region, united in the belief that nobody should go hungry at Christmas,” said Lucy.
“This money will keep our wheels turning through the winter months. It’ll allow us to do even more for your local community: saving more food, reaching more people, creating more opportunities for people to thrive.”
FareShare South West rescues good quality surplus food and shares it with hundreds of small charities, food clubs and schools, empowering communities to turn an environmental problem into lasting social good.
Groups like Gloucester Windrush Meal Venture, where volunteers deliver meals and supply packages for people who are elderly, vulnerable or isolated, providing what for some could be the only home-cooked meal they eat.
“It’s a practical help, yes, but also a symbol of care — and that means the world,” said Sharon, a volunteer with the charity.
“The support, and the partnership we’ve built with FareShare South West, has made a real difference.
"The food bags they’ve helped provide have gone a long way in easing the pressures of the 'heat or eat crisis’ many are facing.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.