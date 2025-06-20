A school community has welcomed a visit from Caroline Voaden MP who praised plans for their new early years provision, saying it ‘will make a real difference to families’ across the community.
Furzeham Primary and Nursery School, on Higher Furzeham Road in Brixham, welcomed the MP to celebrate the exciting announcement of a school-based capital grant awarded to extend the nursery provision to children from the age of two, starting in September 2025.
The school, a proud member of the Thinking Schools Academy Trust, highlighted their commitment to providing earlier access to high-quality childcare and marked a key milestone in this important development for the local community.
Work is currently underway, with the majority of refurbishment and construction planned over the summer months, ensuring the nursery is ready for the new intake.
The expansion will allow the school to provide funded childcare for two-year-olds, supporting parents and carers in the community while giving children a strong foundation for their learning journey.
During her visit, Caroline Voaden MP, engaged with children currently attending the three-year-old nursery provision, and reflected on the wider benefits of early childcare:
“I was really pleased to see the plans for the new nursery provision at Furzeham Primary.
“This project will offer much-needed support to families in our community and will help children grow in confidence before they begin school.
“The nursery will also give them a smooth transition into primary school in a familiar environment.”
Paul Adams, Headteacher at Furzeham Primary and Nursery School, commented:
“We are delighted to extend our nursery provision to include two-year-olds.
“The expansion means we will further strengthen the vital partnership between home and school, giving even more opportunities for young children to thrive in a nurturing, supportive environment. “Our aim is to ensure every child is ready and excited for their next steps in education."
