St Christopher’s Prep School and Nursery in Staverton, near Totnes, has announced a landmark appointment in its history: Carl Shuttleworth has been named as Head of School and is the first person outside the founding family to take on the role.
Established in 1991 by Jane Kenyon, alongside her husband Greg, St Christopher’s has always been a family-led school with a deeply personal ethos.
Today, their daughter, Alexandra Cottell, continues that legacy as Head, ensuring the school’s Christian nurturing values remain at its core.
The appointment of Carl represents an exciting new chapter, combining the strength of family tradition with fresh leadership.
Carl brings a wealth of experience from both independent and state schools in the North of England.
With a background spanning both nursery and prep school education, Carl understands the importance of a joined-up, supportive curriculum that builds confidence and curiosity from the earliest years.
His appointment reinforces St Christopher’s long-standing belief that children flourish best when they are treated as individuals.
Carl is relocating to South Devon with his wife Gemma, their two young boys, a dog, a cat, and a small collection of chickens. The family, who’ve long spent holidays fossil-hunting along the Jurassic Coast, are delighted to soon call the area home, and are keen to involve themselves in the local community.
Speaking of his appointment, Carl said:
“I feel incredibly privileged to be joining St Christopher’s.
“This is a truly special and unique school, and I look forward to getting to know the students, families, and staff who make it such a wonderful place to learn and grow.
“I am also looking forward to getting to know South Devon better, speaking to prospective parents and really shouting loud about this wonderful school.”
While the founding family’s involvement continues to shape the school’s direction, Carl’s arrival brings a renewed energy and outlook, helping to steer St Christopher’s into its next generation while holding firm to its cherished Christian ethos of kindness, creativity, and care.
