The organisers of the Totnes Fringe Festival are thrilled to announce that £1,262 was raised at their recent Fundraising Event .
It was a hugely successful evening of community spirit, mischief, and generous giving.
The event featured hugely talented local poets, musicians, singers and storytellers - all of whom gave their time free in support of the Totnes Fringe.
It was compered by local actor/poet/artist Julie Mullen, in character as Kevin, Wizard of Totnes, who kept the packed house laughing and engaged all evening.
“We’re blown away by the generosity and enthusiasm Totnes has shown,” said Danielle McIlvern, founder of the Totnes Fringe.
“We want the festival to be inclusive with a mix of free events alongside ticketed performances, running a “Pay What You Can” system where possible.
The money raised at the fundraiser will go directly into making the festival happen - from venue hire and equipment to marketing and artist support.
Every single raffle ticket, cocktail and entry fee has helped bring the Fringe to life,” she commented.
Guests helped raise funds in a number of ways: by purchasing tickets to the evening, entering a raffle with fantastic prizes donated by local businesses, and sampling the specially created Fringe cocktail, served up just for the occasion.
The organisers would like to extend thanks to everyone who attended, bought raffle tickets, and contributed in any way, especially the generous local businesses who donated raffle prizes.
In addition, the festival is proud to announce an exclusive opportunity to place a bid on a stunning oil painting titled “Steller Sea Lion” by acclaimed Totnes-based artist Steve Nayar.
A seven-time finalist in the prestigious Wildlife Artist of the Year competition, Nayar is known for his evocative portraits of endangered animals, rendered in striking realism and emotional depth.
His work captures both the spirit and the fragility of species on the brink of extinction.
The Totnes Fringe Festival is hosting a sealed-bid auction for this unique and valuable piece.
Bids can be submitted above the agreed reserve price (see website for details) by emailing interest to [email protected].
The auction will close on July 13 , at which point the highest bidder will secure the piece.
All proceeds go directly to supporting artists and events at Totnes Fringe Festival.
For full terms and conditions and more information about this piece, you can visit https://totnesfringe.uk/art-for-arts
The inaugural Totnes Fringe Festival will take place from July 11-13 , featuring a comprehensive programme of theatre, contemporary dance, new writing, physical theatre, comedy, magic shows, and children’s storytelling in various venues and public spaces across Totnes.
It is 100 per cent per cent volunteer-led and funded through crowdfunding, grant awards, local business sponsorship, and revenue from ticket sales.
With over 100 performer applications and five venues participating, it promises to be an exciting addition to the town’s cultural calendar.
Festival tickets and full programme information is available at https://totnesfringe.uk/ and you can follow Totnes Fringe at @totnesfringe on Instagram and Facebook.
