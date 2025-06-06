A brand-new music and arts festival is coming to Totnes on July 20 and is looking for people to help stewarding, putting up marquees and to go wild in the crowd.
The Sky Rise Festival is the brainchild of veteran festival organiser, Jonathan Elliott (Bridgetown Alive!), and is a free community event run by volunteers and takes place next to the river on Longmarsh.
Jonathan says: “It has been such a joy meeting new people and seeing how the community has come together to make this happen.”
The event has two live music stages, DJs, kids’ area, street food stalls, bar, new climate zone and craft & info stalls.
There’ll be a giant inflatable outdoor stage with live bands playing hip-hop, funk, reggae, ska and drum & bass.
The other indoor stage will have an eclectic mix from folk, shanty, pub sing-alongs, Jazz and ukulele.
The line-up includes: Shred Band (Brass driven funk – formerly The Kingstons), The Bridge (Funk, soul & reggae with wild horn section), Kid Hyena (Tap dancing party tunes from Barcelona),
Reo & the Novo Collective (live hip-hop/soul), Totnes Ukulele Orchestra,
Tarn Francois Power Trio (Deep blues with special guest harmonica player),
Saf Juno (Acoustic set), Totnes Jazz Workshop, The Sea Gals (Shanty), The Diamond Family Archive (Psychedelic Duo), Totnes Ukulele Kollective, Andy (Totnes Singalong), gwEm + mc appl juic (Hip-hop), DJ’s: Dub Selectors Raven & Brother Blackbird, Gareth Parsons (Funk/world), New Climate & Biodiversity Zone, Activity & information stalls from Transition Town, Incredible Edibles, Food in the Community and more…
There’s a huge kids’ area with art workshops, forest school, bushcraft, circus skills, African drumming and more.
There will also be an adventure trail giant canoe rides on the river and refreshments including a bar.
The event is funded by South Hams District councillors, Totnes Town councillors and local business sponsors.
See the Facebook Page ‘Sky Rise Festival’
