Janet Quinn, Scams Lead Officer for Heart of the South West Trading Standards Service, said: “Thanks to the work of National Trading Standards and the Federal Trade Commission, I am delighted to say that we will be returning money to dozens of people who were defrauded. “Scams and mass marketing mail fraud like this are becoming increasingly common with fraudsters trying to capitalise on the current cost of living crises and they don’t give a second thought to the damage they cause and the victims they scam, many of which are elderly and vulnerable and are least able to afford it.” Councillor Rufus Gilbert, Devon County Council’s cabinet Member for Trading Standards said: “This investigation and approach to obtaining the proceeds of crime sends a clear message that fraudsters, wherever they are based, can be caught. “I would urge residents and local businesses to be vigilant, carefully consider the implications of responding to unsolicited mail, telephone calls, emails or in-person cold callers.” For information on protecting yourself from frauds and scams you can visit https://www.devonsomersettradingstandards.gov.uk