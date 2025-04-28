Thurlestone, Bantham and West Buckland Parish are staging a VE Day 80 Celebration on Sunday May 4 between 3pm and 9pm at Thurlestone Village Hall and Marquee.
It’s a parish celebration for residents, family and friends.
There will be music from the 1940s dancing to the 24-piece South Devon Big Band.
There will be a chance to learn a few new dance steps.
The bar will be open from 3pm.
Entry includes a welcome drink, afternoon tea (cream tea and sandwiches), cake and fish and chip supper.
To book call 07586 560358.
No entry on the door and entrance must be reserved in advance.
Parking in the wedding field.