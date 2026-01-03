It may not be a complete whiteover but Woolwell residents have woken up to the first snow of 2026 just three days in.
The Met Office said: “Showers of rain, sleet and some snow, the latter mainly over higher ground, will affect parts of southwest England overnight into Saturday morning. Where showers occur, icy stretches will develop on untreated surfaces.
Whilst many areas will see little accumulating snow, there is potential for a cm or two of snow over Bodmin Moor, the west of Dartmoor and Exmoor.’
The following advice was offered: ‘Keep yourself and your family safe when it is icy.
Plan to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than normal.
Not needing to rush, reduces your risk of accidents, slips, and falls.If you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery.
Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated.”
