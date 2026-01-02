Under the Weather Health Alerting system introduced by UKHSA and the Met Office, an amber cold-health alert means that cold-weather impacts are likely to be felt across the health and social care sector, with the potential for the whole population to be at risk. Forecast low temperatures are expected to increase the use of health care services by vulnerable people and to increase the risk to health for individuals aged 65 years and over and those with serious underlying health conditions, particularly respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.