Sunshine, seafood and a touch of culinary star power marked the 10th annual Salcombe Crab Festival, as crowds gathered on Sunday, May 3, for a day of food and music on the South Devon coast.
Organised by the Rotary Club of Salcombe, the one-day event brought together visitors and locals alike, all keen to celebrate the town’s fishing heritage while supporting good causes.
At the heart of this year’s festival were chef demonstrations, notably by TV favourite Matt Tebbutt and renowned South West chef and author Jane Baxter, whose lively on-stage chemistry drew large crowds to the demo tent.
Describing the day, Tebbutt said it had been “fun” despite the “usual carnage” that comes with cooking in front of a festival audience.
Baxter echoed the sentiment, adding that while the atmosphere was relaxed, the food remained the focus.
Their demonstration showcased crab in bold, flavourful dishes inspired by recent trips abroad, with Tebbutt opting out of the more labour-intensive preparation.
“I like the chilli crab sauce, but it’s the crab itself that’s a pain,” he joked, highlighting the balance between practicality and creativity in live cooking.
The pair’s easy rapport, built over years of working together, was evident throughout. They teased each other about past appearances, including a memorable demonstration at the Dartmouth Food Festival, where both admitted to less-than-ideal conditions after a few too many drinks the night before.
“We bicker like we’re married,” Baxter said. “One year [Tebbutt] was so hungover he just threw the ingredients at me with no recipe, but the chaos works, people love it.”
Beyond the humour, both chefs reflected on their recent professional ventures. Tebbutt spoke about his time on television, including his experience hosting Celebrity MasterChef, which he described as “a great show to do” and something he would “do again in a heartbeat.”
Baxter, meanwhile, shared her enthusiasm for new opportunities, including work at sea with cruise company Saga. “I love travelling, I like being at sea,” she said, noting recent trips to the Arctic and Mediterranean.
Their presence added a sense of occasion to the festival, but it would have been remiss not to ask about Tebbutt’s recent culinary creation on Saturday Kitchen Live - cheese and bacon scones with clotted cream and maple syrup.
“It was based on a recipe by a French chef called Greg Marchand, and he had bacon scones, buttercream instead of butter, and made pizzeria,” Tebbutt explained. “I thought, why not, let's do that. Maybe stupid before coming to Devon.”
Despite the celebrity draw, organisers emphasised that the festival’s purpose remains firmly rooted in community support and a fun day out for all.
Proceeds from the festival will go towards Kingsbridge Age Concern, Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) and Hope Cove Lifeboat.
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