Returning this weekend (Sunday May 3), Salcombe Crabfest is packed with a vibrant mix of chef talent, live music and the very best local producers and artisans. This year’s Chefs’ Demo Marquee is its busiest yet according to organisers , featuring an exceptional line-up including Matt Tebbutt of BBC’s Saturday Kitchen, Freddy Bird of littlefrench, acclaimed author and chef Jane Baxter, Owen Morgan of the 44 Group, Masaki Sugisaki of Dinings SW3, food author and broadcaster Valentine Warner, French-born baker Richard Bertinet, Sam White of Fortnum & Mason, and many more. This year also sees the arrival of an exciting new piece of cooking equipment — the Big Green Egg Taxi, courtesy of Stones Boatyard.