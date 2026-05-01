Returning this weekend (Sunday May 3), Salcombe Crabfest is packed with a vibrant mix of chef talent, live music and the very best local producers and artisans. This year’s Chefs’ Demo Marquee is its busiest yet according to organisers , featuring an exceptional line-up including Matt Tebbutt of BBC’s Saturday Kitchen, Freddy Bird of littlefrench, acclaimed author and chef Jane Baxter, Owen Morgan of the 44 Group, Masaki Sugisaki of Dinings SW3, food author and broadcaster Valentine Warner, French-born baker Richard Bertinet, Sam White of Fortnum & Mason, and many more. This year also sees the arrival of an exciting new piece of cooking equipment — the Big Green Egg Taxi, courtesy of Stones Boatyard.
Crabfest will host a bustling street market guiding visitors from Creek Car Park towards Island Street and Whitestrand. With Salcombe’s fantastic shops, cafés, restaurants and independent businesses throughout the town, there’s so much to enjoy. Visitors can also enjoy live music throughout the day, along with children’s activities — making it a brilliant day out for all the family.
Crabfest is — and always has been — a charity event run entirely by the Rotary Club of Salcombe. This year’s festival proudly supports Hope Cove Independent Lifeboat, Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) and Kingsbridge Age Concern, continuing a decade-long commitment to raising money for vital local and national causes.
Of course, Salcombe Crabfest wouldn’t be possible without the amazing support of our principal event sponsors, Toad Hall Cottages, Devon Rum Co, Marchand Petit, Rockfish, and Twisted.
With a free park and ride available as you approach the town, it couldn’t be easier to get to the festival. Salcombe Crabfest is not to be missed! So mark your calendars for Sunday 3rd May!
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