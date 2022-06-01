Chance to spot GWR train with smart new Jubilee livery

A special new train livery may be seen travelling through the South Hams.

Great Western Railway (GWR) has marked Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne by including the official Platinum Jubilee Emblem on its Queen Elizabeth II train.

The emblem sits proudly on the side of Intercity Express Train 800003, joining the original design displaying Her Majesty’s name.

800003 was named by Her Majesty on June 13 2017 as she marked 175 years since Queen Victoria made the first rail journey by a monarch in 1842. The design now includes the striking silver and purple crown emblem, marking yet another historic Royal milestone.

GWR Head of External Communications, Dan Panes, said:

“We were delighted to name 800003 after Her Majesty back in June 2017 and we know it is one of our most popular Intercity Express Trains on the network.

“Adding the special Platinum Jubilee emblem is a fitting tribute and the perfect way for Great Western Railway to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.”

800003 was the first of the new GWR Hitachi IETs to be named, with more than 50 Great Westerners since being recognised.