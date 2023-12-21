Foraging is becoming more and more popular, putting us in touch with nature and increasing our awareness of what we eat.
Local forager Trudy Turrell is going to show people that it is possible to forage a wild salad, wild greens and teas in January.
On Sunday January 28 there will be a chance to have a winter forage and a pint stroll around Dartington.
Things Happen Here is will be hosting a series of pop-up forages which are an introduction to the activity which consists of the stroll followed by a tasting of the items found washed down with a pint of local beer, cider and a soft drink.
Trudy says: ‘’Foraging is fun, gets you to really pay attention to nature and provides you with free, healthy ingredients all year round.’’
Trudy, who lives in Dartington, dries, freezes, makes preserves, pickles and infuses wild foods in alcohol.
Children over eight are welcome to come along and future events are planned on Sundays February 25 and March 24.
Trudy has plenty of experience of sustainably foraging and she also organises forage and feast events at a number of eco centres, schools as well as bespoke events.
People can forage in woodlands, meadows, hedgerows or along the seashore for seaweed.
Trudy explained: ‘’You don’t have to go somewhere special to find wild foods.
‘’Start noticing the plants on your regular walks to school, work or walking the dog and you can forage some wild food aas you go.’’