The NHS in Devon has launched local engagement around the 10 Year Health Plan, which will run in parallel with, and support, the national Change NHS campaign.
Running until February 28 2025 members of the public and patients in Devon, as well as NHS staff and healthcare experts, are being invited to share their experiences, views and ideas for improving the NHS.
People are being encouraged to fill in the local survey even if they have already completed the national one.
This is to ensure that insights from local people can be used to improve local services.
Dr Alex Degan, Medical Director for Primary Care at NHS Devon, said: “Alongside the biggest national conversation about the future of the NHS since it began, local people in Devon are being called upon to share their experiences of our health service to help shape the government’s 10 Year Health Plan and local NHS improvement programmes in Devon.”
Dr Degan continued: “Too many patients are waiting too long for the care they need and we must do better.
“NHS staff are facing an unprecedented number of challenges and are having to manage while often using outdated technology, seeing patients in ageing buildings, and struggling to discharge patients when they’re ready to leave due to pressure in social care – all of which means patients are not getting the service they deserve.
“So, it is vital the health service innovates and adapts – as it has always done throughout its 76-year history – to design and deliver an NHS fit for the future.”
There is a dedicated which includes further information about how people can get involved and a link to the Devon survey.
It will also include details about engagement events across the county and online.
Visit: https://tinyurl.com/3b44bbuc
Alternatively you can call 0800 520 0640.