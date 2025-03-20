DEVON and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service have launched a campaigned aimed at raising awareness of the proper use of lithium-ion batteries.
Lithium-ion battery fires are on the rise, especially in e-bikes and e-scooters, the fire service say.
Its new campaign, ‘Charge Safely, Sleep Soundly’, aims to raise awareness and promote safer charging, storage, and disposal practices.
In 2023, more than 300 fires across the UK were linked to these batteries.
In 2024, the service’s investigations in Devon and Somerset found multiple injuries - likely just a fraction of the true impact.
The campaign aims to encourage safe charging and storage, especially among high-risk groups, increase awareness of lithium-ion battery fire risks, and reduce fires and injuries caused by lithium-ion batteries.
► The causes of battery fires:
• Rapid overheating (a process called thermal runaway) leading to fire or explosion.
• Overcharging – if you charge too long or with too much voltage, it can cause overheating and fires.
• Damaged batteries - may release flammable electrolytes, increasing the risk of fire.
• Exposure to high temperatures – high temperatures speed up battery ageing and increase the chance of battery failure.
► The fire service’s safety advice:
• Charge your devices and equipment during the day, instead of at night while you're sleeping, and ensure they're charged away from from escape routes.
• Unplug after charging and use manufacturer-approved chargers.
• Avoid charging on soft, flammable surfaces, like bedding.
• If a battery shows signs of overheating, swelling or other forms of damage do not use the battery. Dispose of it appropriately and report the defect to the manufacturer.
• Always seek professional guidance when converting a bike or scooter into an e-bike or e-scooter.
• Only purchase your device and charging equipment from a trusted seller and check product reviews.