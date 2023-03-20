The Dart Vale South Pool Modbury Harriers (DVSPMH) have recently donated £1200 to each of three local charities following their successful Glitter Ball held last November.
These charities were The Erme Valley Riding for Disabled, the Trussell Trust which operates the Ivybridge Food Bank, and St Lukes Hospice. The donations were warmly received and greatly appreciated. Another Glitter Ball is planned for this autumn and it is hoped that a substantial amount of money will again be raised for local charities.
The Glitter Ball was organised by Jenny Freeman and Amber McMenamie, who are members of the DVSPHM. The idea was that everyone could get together and have a lovely social gathering, and raise money in aid of charity.
The chosen charities were decided at one of the social committee meetings.
Jenny and Amber have been personally affected by cancer as well as other members of the hunt. Others have close connections with the riding school. They also wanted to do something for the community, so raising money for the local food bank was a good opportunity to show support.