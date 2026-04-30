A South Devon brewery has announced a new charity beer to coincide with a major international paddleboarding event coming to the region this summer.
Bays Brewery has unveiled “Afloat”, a 4.3% pale ale brewed in partnership with Above Water, a Torbay-based charity focused on drowning prevention and water safety education.
The beer, described as a copper-coloured pale ale with citrus and fruity notes, will go on sale across Devon in early May.
The brewery says 5% of proceeds will go directly to Above Water’s awareness programmes.
The launch comes as the International Canoe Federation (ICF) Stand Up Paddle (SUP) World Cup prepares to arrive in the English Riviera for the first time between 24 and 28 June.
Organisers say the event will bring international competitors to the sheltered waters of Torbay, further establishing the area as a hub for stand-up paddleboarding.
Kingsbridge CIC Waterborn Hub will be represented by its Waterborn Warriors team, who are set to compete in paddle polo on the Saturday of the event.
On the Sunday, Waterborn Hub’s owner, Crispin Jones, will take part in a solo category.
Mr Jones previously represented Team GB at the 2025 ICF SUP World Championships in Abu Dhabi.
Bays Brewery director Peter Salmon said the collaboration reflects the area’s deep connection to the sea.
“Living and brewing on the coast, we see first-hand just how important the sea is to our community – for work, for leisure and for wellbeing,” he said.
“‘Afloat’ celebrates that connection, while also supporting the incredible work Above Water does to keep people safe.”
He added that the timing of the launch alongside the World Cup made it particularly meaningful.
“With the SUP World Cup coming to the English Riviera, it feels like the perfect moment to bring people together over a beer that not only tastes great, but also helps deliver an important message.”
Above Water founder Brendon Prince said the partnership would help extend the charity’s reach at a crucial time.
“Every year, too many lives are lost through preventable drowning incidents, and education is key to changing that,” he said.
“The English Riviera is the perfect place to showcase both world-class paddleboarding and the importance of water safety.”
The charity hopes the visibility of both the event and the beer will encourage more people to engage with water safety messaging during the busy summer season.
“Afloat” is the second in a series of four charity beers planned by Bays Brewery for 2026.
Later in the year, the company will collaborate again with Paignton Zoo to revive its “Tall Order” ale, followed by the return of festive brew “Jingle Ale” in support of Children’s Hospice South West.
The brewery says its charity range is part of an ongoing effort to support local causes while celebrating the region’s identity and community spirit.
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