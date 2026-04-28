A year 3 pupil at All Saints’ Thurlestone C of E Academy, part of the Learning Academy Partnership, has helped raise £752 for the lifesaving service in a school fundraising event.
Angus, who was treated by the service just over a year ago, organised the event at school as a way of saying thank you for the care and support his family received on the day.
The fundraiser saw pupils take part in a mufti day, picnic lunch, obstacle course, and an after-school cake sale and lucky dip, all supported by staff and the wider school community.
Angus said he wanted to give something back to the charity that supported him and his family, and the event was backed by the school’s “amazing” community.
Angus’s mum, Natasha, said: “We are so grateful for this vital service that helped our family when we truly needed it. We cannot thank them enough, not just for getting Angus to hospital so quickly, but for the calm and caring doctors and pilots who helped us that day. Angus wanted to organise a fundraising event at school to say thank you and, with the support from our amazing little school, we have raised £752 for the charity.”
Hannah Ruston, headteacher at All Saints’ Thurlestone C of E Academy, said: "Angus was determined to give something back, and the whole school came together to support his idea. We are incredibly proud of him and the generosity shown by our pupils and families."
The Learning Academy Partnership was established in 2012, growing from its origins as a National Support School at Ilsham C of E Academy. The trust has a Church of England foundation and includes both church and community schools, with admissions open to pupils of all faiths or none.
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