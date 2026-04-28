Angus’s mum, Natasha, said: “We are so grateful for this vital service that helped our family when we truly needed it. We cannot thank them enough, not just for getting Angus to hospital so quickly, but for the calm and caring doctors and pilots who helped us that day. Angus wanted to organise a fundraising event at school to say thank you and, with the support from our amazing little school, we have raised £752 for the charity.”