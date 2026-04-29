Brain power has raised big bucks for Rotary good causes.
More than 80 people enjoyed a brain teasing quiz, which resulted in £360 being donated to Dartmouth Rotary funds.
The fun social evening for family and friends was organised by Stokeley Taphouse.
Dartmouth Rotarian Martin Judd said: “The quiz night was a great success.
“Having it in the tap house added greatly to the atmosphere and with a very interesting quiz master, the evening was enjoyed by everybody.
“Thanks go to South Hams Brewery for organising this event.”
Teams of up to six players pitted their knowledge against each other with an eclectic mixture of rounds from general knowledge to nuclear physics.
There was a selection of locally brewed beers and lagers on offer as well.
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