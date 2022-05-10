Charity relay event

12 youngsters from Year six at Stokenham Primary School will be attempting to raise money for charity this Saturday (May 14)

They will be talking part in a charity relay run in aid of Cancer Research UK.

The relay team will be running non-stop for five hours using two running machines between 10.30am and 3.30pm at Marvel Fitness in Kingsbridge.

The idea isto reach a collective distance of 52 miles which is the length of the South Hams Coast Path although it may be more or less on the day.

The initiative was the idea of Yvette Duncan who’s 10-year old son Finley will be talking part. She said: “I’d heard about the Torbay Civic Awards but they were for children at secondary school and I thought it would be a good idea for younger children to get the chance to make a positive contribution. We are hoping to organise other events in the future.”

11 of the children go to Stokenham and one is home schooled.

They are Finley Flowers, Tait Trench, triplets Oliver, Amelia amd Sophia Stone,Barnaby Baker, Isaac Smith, twin-brothers Harry and Finley Griffin-Vaughan, Freya Turner, Olivia Stevensand Ethan Mynott who is home schooled.