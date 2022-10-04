Chief people officer joins Torbay Foundation Trust
Subscribe newsletter
THE new chief people officer at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust spent 20 years working for the Royal Navy.
Michelle Westwood’s most recent role in her Naval career was as the programme director for the service’s people transformation programme.
She is a strategic HR leader with significant knowledge of workforce matters, including new ways of working, leading retention campaigns, and in the development of programmes to support leadership development and capability and organisational culture.
“I am really excited about joining the Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust team and delivering against the trust that is being placed in me to lead the people function,” Michelle said.
“I very much look forward to meeting as many of you from across the organisation as possible and to work together to continue to deliver the People Promise.”
Michelle holds a CMI Level 5 Certificate in Coaching, a BA(Hons) in Politics and International Relations, a MSc in Human Resources and Organisations, and a PhD by Publication in Leadership development: central to her PhD thesis is a Lego duck and what it has taught her about coaching, leadership and the utility of reflective practice.
She is a also a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development.
Michelle is due to join the trust on November 1.
Chief executive Liz Davenport, said: “I am delighted to welcome Michelle to our Torbay and South Devon family.
“Michelle’s expertise in supporting people and teams to respond to change will be invaluable and she brings with her a wealth of knowledge and a fresh perspective from a different public sector that we can only benefit and learn from.”
Liz added: “I am pleased to say that Sheridan Flavin, our interim chief people officer, will continue in post until Michelle starts. Sheridan has made a significant contribution during her short time with us and her skills and expertise have supported us to move forward our organisational strategy and our vision for better health and care for all.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |