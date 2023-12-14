A Dartmouth garden and tree surgery business is offering a Christmas tree recycling service all in aid of charity.
Smale Brothers – Jacob and Sam – want to minimise the hassle of having to cut and dispose of your Christmas trees due to the lack of a green waste collection service.
For a £5 donation they will collect your tree on Monday 8th January – the first Monday after 12th night, which is the traditional day for taking down your decorations.
All money raised will be donated to The Deer Wood Trust CIC in order to help them continue maintaining, planting and embracing all the benefits that come from our woodlands.
To be added to the list of collections, give the brothers a call on 07736 825955 or find Smale Brothers on Facebook and send them a message.