Pupils at Dartmouth Academy, part of Education South West, have been given the chance to have their voices heard in a meaningful way thanks to a new partnership with Dartmouth Community Chest.
In a thought-provoking session pupils from Years 7 to 11 sat down with Dawn Shepherd, local community advocate and representative of Dartmouth Town Council, to discuss what they value about living in and around Dartmouth and what they hope can be improved.
The session, facilitated by Dartmouth Academy assistant headteacher, Nicola Perrott, invited pupils to engage in open, aspirational conversation about the future of their town.
After sharing her role in the community and council, Dawn encouraged the pupils to think boldly and creatively about what could make Dartmouth an even better place to live and grow up.
Ideas from the pupils ranged from more youth focused events and environmental initiatives, to improvements in public spaces and transport.
Dawn promised to take their thoughts seriously and committed to meeting with the group again to explore how some of their suggestions could be taken forward in collaboration with local organisations.
This ongoing partnership marks the beginning of a wider initiative to strengthen links between young people and local decision makers, giving pupils the confidence and platform to become active participants in the future of their town.
Paul Girardot, principal at Dartmouth Academy, said:
"It was fantastic to see our pupils engaging so thoughtfully with real issues in their community. We are proud to be a school that encourages pupil voice and community connection.
This is how we build confident, compassionate citizens."
Matthew Shanks, CEO at Education South West, said:
“Creating opportunities for students to connect with and shape their local communities is a powerful part of Education South West’s mission to transform lives through education.
We’re delighted to see Dartmouth Academy leading by example.”