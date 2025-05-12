On VE Day the staff of The Watermark and Ivybridge Town Council got together to celebrate 80th anniversary of VE day.

After the huge success of the D Day commemorations last year, the Bedford Canteen re-opened for the day to provide a wartime menu which included Spam fritters which sold out in no time at all.

The centre was decorated for the occasion and a World War II Jeep and mannequin soldier in authentic costume guarded the entrance.

The Watermark staff and volunteers got into the full swing with costumes and music from the era, some customers also joined in and the atmosphere was amazing.

The South Devon Big Band perform (The Watermark)

The Royal British Legion Ivybridge Branch came along and were chatting to some of the customers about their memories of VE Day 1945 and the Trefoil ladies made a memory board with lots of information about Ivybridge in the war, along with the beautiful Poppy Mat  courtesy for Ivybridge Community Arts and all the talented knitters who contributed.

On Saturday evening the South Devon Big Band came along to perform a VE Day celebration concert and the dance floor was full .

Outside The Watermark (The Watermark)

The Ivybridge Community Arts performed wartime readings in the second half.

The Ivybridge community embrace days like this with such warmth and nostalgia, we must never forget.

Ivybridge Community Arts (The Watermark)

Victory in Europe Day (or VE Day) is the day celebrating the formal acceptance by the Allies of World War II of Germany’s unconditional surrender of its armed forces on Tuesdaday May 8 1945.

It marked the official surrender of all German military operations.

Most former Soviet countries, and some others celebrate on May 9.

Germany's unconditional surrender entered into force at 11.01pm on May 8

Central European Summer Time; this corresponded with 0.01am on 9 May 9 Moscow Time.

Dressed for the occasion outside The Watermark (The Watermark)

The Channel Islands of Jersey and Guernsey celebrate their Liberation Day on May 9, with Sark on May 10 and Alderney’s Homecoming Day on December 15.