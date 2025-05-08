Eighty years on from VE Day, the South Hams stands as more than a postcard-perfect corner of Devon - it is hallowed ground, shaped by extraordinary acts of courage, loss, and endurance. From the quiet sacrifice of evacuees and the tireless labour of Land Girls, to the Allied soldiers who trained for D-Day on its shores, this region played an unspoken but vital role in securing peace. The tragedy of Exercise Tiger, the watchful bravery of RAF pilots, and the lifeboat crews who answered every call remind us that war touched every tide and hedgerow here. Brigadier Montgomery’s foresight and the collective will of a community under strain forged a legacy that echoes through the decades. On this anniversary, we do not just remember victory - we honour those who made it possible. The South Hams was not merely a backdrop to history; it helped shape its course.