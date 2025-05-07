The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day as it remembers its heroic crew and the part they played in the Second World War. The RNLI played a vital role in the war effort, with lifeboats launching 3,760 times, coming to the aid of those in need from ships and aeroplanes, saving a total of 6,376 lives.
RNLI lifeboat crews not only went to the aid of ships that had been wrecked, but also to tow vessels loaded with explosives and top secret information. They navigated minefields, rescued downed aircrews, ferried food to remote villages, brought doctors to the injured and took priests to the dying.
The last lifeboat launch of the war happened one minute before the Second World War ended, with the Salcombe lifeboat launching to a Norwegian minesweeper which had encountered an explosion off the coast of Devon. Torbay and Salcombe lifeboats searched the area, but sadly, only two cushions were found.
Tragically, during the war, many lifeboat crew lost their lives during rescue efforts. In all, 12 lifeboat crew lost their lives trying to save others, and a total of seven lifeboats were lost in various ways – from air raids on lifeboat stations, to being captured.
Many crew were recognised for their bravery, and a total of 204 RNLI gallantry medals were awarded to lifeboat crews for their wartime efforts.
The RNLI was recently awarded a grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to research and share stories of courage from the Second World War. The project, called RNLI 1939-45: Stories of Courage, explores and commemorates the charity's Second World War story.
Hayley Whiting, RNLI Heritage Archive and Research Manager, says: ‘As we mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, it’s an important time to reflect on the valiant work of our volunteer crews during the Second World War and the courage and determination they used to save lives at sea.
The RNLI has a rich history and has been saving lives at sea for over 200 years. It played a vital role in the Second World War and saved a total of 6,376 lives. We know there are more stories from the Second World War connected to the RNLI that are yet to be discovered, we want to find them now before it’s too late.’
Stuart McLeod, Director of England - London & South at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “We’re proud to be supporting this important RNLI project to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, thanks to National Lottery players. Collecting these stories of courage and heroism will not only mean that they are safeguarded for the future but that they can be heard for generations to come.”
Please email [email protected] if you have a story you would like to share.