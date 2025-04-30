That afternoon we were given our travel warrants and departed our various ways. After what seemed to be an endless train journey I reached Swansea, saddened to see the town centre still derelict after the 1941 air raids. On reaching my village, Bishopston, with my kit- bag and back-pack I got up and pressed the bell to stop the bus but was reprimanded by the conductress who said that it was not a stopping place to which I replied that when I was last home buses would stop anywhere on request. I had to travel on a little further and carry my kit a few hundred yards back to my house.