Firefighters prevented a blaze at a commercial property in Kingsbridge from spreading to neighbouring buildings on Tuesday evening.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service was called to Church Street at 6.52pm on July 21 after reports of smoke coming from the front and rear of a commercial property.
The fire service confirmed that four fire appliances and an aerial ladder platform were sent to the scene.
Crews used two hose reel jets, two safety jets and two attack jets to bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading to nearby properties.
The fire caused damage to the ground floor of the commercial premises, with around 40 per cent of the area affected by fire, smoke and heat.
Two flats on the first floor also suffered light smoke damage.
A spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: "No injuries were reported. The cause is believed to have been accidental."
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