Kingsbridge paddleboarder Rachel Booton is in contention for another Team GB call-up after a strong performance at the GB SUP National Series selection event in Bournemouth.
The second round of the national series took place at Branksome Dene on July 4 and 5 and also served as the selection event for Team GB at the International Canoe Federation (ICF) World Championships and Team England for the International Surfing Association (ISA) World Championships.
Organisers were forced to revise the weekend's schedule after challenging sea conditions made sprint racing unsafe on Saturday.
Instead, the sprint events were moved to early Sunday morning before rising temperatures generated stronger winds and rougher water.
Competitors faced moderate winds and ground swell throughout the weekend, with conditions becoming increasingly difficult as racing progressed from the heats to the finals.
Strong beach starts proved crucial, with paddlers needing to negotiate breaking waves before making the most of the returning swell on the way back to shore.
Booton delivered a consistent performance to finish third in her age category in the technical race, boosting her chances of being selected to represent Team GB at this year's ICF World Championships.
Distance races and sprints were brought forward to avoid the stronger winds experienced the previous day, while competitors also had to contend with temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s.
Waterborn Hub CIC founder Crispin Jones also enjoyed a successful weekend, claiming second place in his age category in the sprint event and third in the distance race.
Competitors are now awaiting confirmation of the Team GB and Team England squads, with selection offering the chance to compete at the sport's two biggest international events – the ICF and ISA World Championships.
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