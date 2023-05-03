Dartmouth’s three anglican churches enjoyed a “splendid” series of events to mark the Coronation of King Charles III.
At St Clement’s at the top of town, some 50 locals and visitors, including one from Denmark, watched the ceremony being live-screened in the church and enjoyed soup, cakes and coffee.
Town crier, Les Ellis, and his consort Liz, also popped by to wish everyone well and to watch some of the Coronation ceremony.
Meanwhile down at Saviour’s Church in the town centre, a special Coronation commemorative service was held on Sunday morning.
Among the congregation were several of the town’s VIP’s including Dartmouth’s Mayor and Mayoress, David and Donna Wells; the commanding officer of Britannia Royal Naval College, Captain Sarah Oakley, and the town crier and his consort Les and Liz Ellis.
Later that evening, it was St Petrox’s turn to take up the Royal mantle.
With it’s beautiful setting overlooking the mouth of the River Dart, the church provided a stunning backdrop to a special son et lumiere, which told the story of the many kings, queens and saints that have visited Dartmouth in the past.
Churchwarden Julia Springett hailed the events “splended.”
She added: “Fortunately the weather remained fine and Sunday evening saw a celebration of Sung Evensong at St Petrox church, which was followed by an organised Coronation evening event of sound and light.
“The history of nine monarchs, one saint and the Dutch guy over the hill was narrated and set to music to magical effect, and made a wonderful spectacle on this most memorable weekend in honour of His Majesty.”