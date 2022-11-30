Citizens Advice South Hams are hosting a drop-in advice session in Kingsbridge for Ukrainian guests and their host families.
The session is being held at the Tumbly Hill Day Care Centre on Wednesday November 30th between 10am and 1pm, and is a safe space where people can go for free, confidential, impartial and independent advice on a variety of areas. They can advise on issues from work, energy use, money, housing, courts, healthcare and much more, ensuring that Ukrainian refugees are supported in every way possible.
Citizens Advice say: “Our goal is to help people find a way forward whatever problem they face. Thanks to funding from South Hams District Council we are able to provide tailored advice and support to Ukrainians and host families in the South Hams.”
The team at Citizens Advice also work to help maintain good relations between the visiting Ukrainian families and those that are hosting them, with a dedicated advisor working specifically on this project.
They were given a grant by South Hams Community and Voluntary Service (CVS), which has allowed them to host community-based events such as this one for Ukrainians and their host families.
Janie Moor, Chief Officer of Citizens Advice South Hams said: "We are incredibly proud to be able to support Ukrainian guests and their host families. Our holistic support can cover any area where help is needed. Our aim is to help people adjust to their lives in the UK by supporting them to feel at home in the community."
The Citizens Advice sessions can cover a range of areas, from work and healthcare issues to housing, energy or family issues.
Since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, many Ukrainian families have fled the country to avoid the horrors of the war. The Governments “home for Ukraine” scheme saw the first refugees arrive back in April, and has been used as a way of housing families fleeing the war-torn country. As of September, there were 155 Ukrainians in the South Hams. Communities have rallied around the visitors to ease their transition into living away from their home, but it is still an incredibly traumatic experience for them, and sessions like these can make a huge difference.
For more information, Ukrainians and their hosts can make contact directly with Citizens Advice on 01803 659 744 or by sending an email to: [email protected]