Citizens Advice in Devon are warning people to be aware of cold callers claiming to be phoning them on behalf of the charity.
The callers claiming to be from a company called Clear Start say they were asked by Citizens Advice to call them and offer to clear the person’s debt for a payment of £80 a month.
In one case from South Devon, the caller told a Citizens Advice and South Dartmoor Community Energy client and said she risked bailiffs coming round if she didn’t agree to sign-up for the plan.
Citizens Advice Devon Communications Officer, Wailim Wong, said:
“We were only made aware of these calls when our client told South Dartmoor Community Energy she no longer needed help with her energy debt because this company had called her and were sorting it out for her.
“There is no evidence this is a genuine call. If people receive these or similar cold calls, they should not agree to any payments or pass on their bank details but end the call. If you are unsure if a call is genuine or not, take time to discuss it with friends or relatives or contact us here at Citizens Advice.”
Citizens Advice South Hams Chief Executive, Janie Moor, added:
“Citizens Advice do not work in collaboration with private companies when dealing with debt and we would never pass people’s details onto anyone else without their permission.
“Clear Start Accountants, based in Manchester, have told us they are also investigating to find out where the calls are coming from.”
Local Citizens Advice offer free and independent debt advice to everyone in the community.
Mr Wong added:
“We would like to hear from anyone in Devon who receives similar calls so we can assess the scale of the issue and warn more people about this misuse of the Citizens Advice name. I can be contacted at [email protected]”
Anyone who receives similar calls should report them to Action Fraud on 0300-123-2040 or if they are unsure about whether the call is genuine, contact their local Citizens Advice.