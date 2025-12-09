Heavy rain from Storm Bram is expected to continue this morning, along with strong winds, following a night of heavy rain and strong winds across Devon.
The Met Office has issued an Amber Weather Warning for heavy rain in the Dartmoor area from midnight until 10am this morning.
It is estimated that rainfall could be up to 100mm in some areas over this period. The rest of the county has a Yellow Weather Warning for wind and rain until this afternoon, Tuesday, December 9.
With ground saturated from the weekend’s heavy rain, surface water could well be an issue on Devon’s roads. Rivers are in full flow following heavy rain in the early hours.
Councillor Dan Thomas, Devon County Council Cabinet member for highways, said last night: “Although strong wind gusts of around 50mph are expected through until tomorrow, (Tuesday) the biggest concern is more rainfall on top of what we’ve already had over the last couple of days.
“There’s likely to be a lot of surface water because of the sheer volume of rain that’s forecast. I can’t emphasise strongly enough but please take extra care.
“Allow extra time for your journey, drive according to the conditions, and please don’t attempt to drive through floodwater. You could put yourself and others at risk.”
Devon County Council's highways teams have drafted in extra resources to respond to any issues on local roads, with gully pumps, jetters and tree surgeons on standby.
Devon County Council is reminding people to watch out for surface water and fallen trees, to leave more time to travel if you have to and to drive with care. The council also advises listening to local radio for updates on the weather conditions and keeping up to date via @Devonalert.
