Totnes activists were joined by the Red Rebels in the first of a series of planned slow marches in support of Just Stop Oil at the weekend.
The march took place following a sold-out screen of the award winning film ‘Finite: The Climate of Change’ – Richard Felgate’s documentary which focuses on two communities where local environment activists are making a stand.
The Totnes premier of the film, which is being screened in cinemas across the UK, featured talks by its director Richard Felgate, local XR activist Dr Larch Maxey and renowned author and environemt activist, George Monbiot, who lives in the town.
George is one of a growing number of celebrities who has pledged to join Just Stop Oil’s slow marches, along with TV presenter Chris Packham, comedian Mark Thomas and actors Juliet Stephenson, Miranda Richardson and David Morissey.
Some 30 people joined the first of the weekly slow marches planned for Totnes.
Aged from five to 75, they included students, healthcare workers, builders, teachers and shop workers, who are united in asking the government to stop the development of new oil and gas project.
Larch, 50, said: “As a father and a scientist I’m outraged that corrupt politicians spend £236 Million every week subsidising dirty coal, oil and gas, when wind and sun are up to nine times cheaper.”
Youth worker Laura Hamlyn, 47, added: “I’m joining these marches because I’m passionate about raising awareness to protect my grandchild’s future from climate breakdown.”
The marches will take place in Totnes every Saturday, starting outside Totnes Library at 10am for preparation and song practice ahead of the march from 11.30am to 1.30pm, followed by a social gathering at Totnes Cinema from 2pm. All are welcome.
A Just Stop Oil welcome talk on is planned for Thursday 27 April between 7pm and 9pm at Totnes Methodist Church Hall.
There will also be a second screening of ‘Finite’ in the first week of May at the Almond thief Bakery, Dartington followed by a summer screening of the docufilm at Totnes Cinema.