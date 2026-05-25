Totnes Town Councillor Cllr Tim Bennett has been reappointed as Mayor of Totnes for a second term, with Cllr Matt Trant continuing as Deputy Mayor.
The pair were officially elected at the annual meeting of the Town Council which was celebrated during a small ceremony at the Guildhall, attended by local school children, members of the community and Mayors of local towns.
Cllr Bennett said it had been a privilege to serve during his first year as Mayor, giving him an even greater appreciation of the many charities, organisations, and individuals who make
Totnes such a positive and vibrant place to live.
He also paid tribute to the support of Deputy Mayor Matt Trant and his consort throughout the year.
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