Totnes Town Councillor Cllr Tim Bennett has been reappointed as Mayor of Totnes for a second term, with Cllr Matt Trant continuing as Deputy Mayor.

The pair were officially elected at the annual meeting of the Town Council which was celebrated during a small ceremony at the Guildhall, attended by local school children, members of the community and Mayors of local towns.

Cllr Bennett said it had been a privilege to serve during his first year as Mayor, giving him an even greater appreciation of the many charities, organisations, and individuals who make

Totnes such a positive and vibrant place to live.

He also paid tribute to the support of Deputy Mayor Matt Trant and his consort throughout the year.