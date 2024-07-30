Salcombe and Dartmouth-based holiday letting agency Coast & Country Cottages has been nominated for a prestigious British Travel Award for the tenth year in a row. The agency has collected Gold, Silver, or Bronze awards at the London ceremony every year since 2014, and this year, the team are once again delighted to be in the running for Best Company for UK Holiday Home Rentals in the medium-sized business category.
Suzy Thompson-Yates, Owner Experience Manager in the Salcombe office, said: “I can’t tell you how excited I and the rest of the team are to have been nominated for an incredible 10th time. It means so much to us all. We are so proud to be in the running and to be flying the flag for South Devon as the only nominee specialising in the area!”
Suzy added: “We would simply love to be placed in the awards again this year, but we need your help. From owners to tradespeople, contractors to local businesses, or simply anyone who has enjoyed a positive experience with Coast & Country Cottages in the last 12 months—please be sure to cast your vote!”
Emily Mercer, South West Marketing Manager, said: “Each year we strive to meet and exceed expectations, ensuring both our owners and guests have the very best holiday letting experience possible. We hope that everyone who enjoys letting with us, holidaying with us, or working alongside us, will take the time to vote for Coast & Country Cottages.”