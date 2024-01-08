South Devon National Landscape has received a £2,246,965 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund for an exciting project ‘Life on the Edge’ focussed along the South Devon coast.
Made possible by money raised by National Lottery players, the multi partner project will deliver a programme to help restore thriving populations of some of the UK’s rarest insects living along the coast between Berry Head and Wembury.
The award to the partnership led by the South Devon National Landscape together with main partner Buglife, as well as the National Trust, Doorstep Arts and South West Coast Path Association will engage farmers, communities, schools, gardeners and businesses to make more space for nature along the coast, targeting the needs of the rarest species with measures that also help more common wildlife.
The South Devon coast is home to one of the most diverse range of plant and invertebrate species in the UK, thanks to its warm climate, unique geology and long history of low-intensity farming. But many of these species are now in serious trouble, with some facing extinction. These vulnerable and special species are holding on along a thin strip of coast, squeezed by the sea on one side and often intensive agriculture on the other.
Activities will include the delivery of a range of volunteering, citizen science opportunities and training placements. This will be alongside a series of public events including family celebrations, art activities, walks, talks and workshops. The Programme will support farmers and landowners to implement sustainable management practices to accommodate the target species and will assist parishes in developing ‘Pollinator Plans’ to encourage wildlife friendly greenspaces, highway verges and gardens.
South Devoin National Landscape is the new name for South Devon Area of Outstanding National Beauty and stretches from Torbay, through the South Hams to the outskirts of Plymouth.
The Heritage Coast nboasts 96km of the South West Coast Path.