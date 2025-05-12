Community flagship project, the Share Shed - A Library of Things, has won over £250,000 lottery funding over the next four years.
Share Shad boasts the “world’s first mobile library of things”, where people can access over 350 useful pieces of kit for a low cost.
The funding will help deliver a transformative initiative titled “Happier People and Stronger Communities through Share and Repair in South Devon.”
“We’re overjoyed to receive this support from the National Lottery Community Fund,” said Mirella Ferraz, Project Manager of the Share Shed.
“This funding will enable us to help thousands of people save money, learn valuable skills, reduce their environmental impact, and feel more connected to their communities. We’re deeply grateful not only to the National Lottery, but also to everyone who has supported our work over the years.”
Led by the Network of Wellbeing, this project will continue to expand the Share Shed’s ground-breaking work - supporting rural communities to save money, reduce waste, learn new skills, and connect through sharing and repairing.
The Share Shed main aims are to enable thousands more people to access useful items in an affordable and convenient way, whilst reducing consumption waste and CO2 emissions.
To date, the Share Shed has completed over 6,500 loans, saved members £435,000 in costs and saved 302 tonnes of CO2 emissions - equivalent to 1,800 average car uses annually.
Members can book out a time slot to collect and return their borrowed items, such as household appliances, camping gear or gardening tools, through the Share Shed’s website. To full range of items available can be explored through the Share Shed Library Catalogue.
Memberships start from as little as £5 and go up to £50. In addition, the Share Shed offers free memberships to low-income households and runs a Pay-It-Forward scheme, allowing supporters to help others benefit from borrowing and making the facility accessible to everyone.
Currently operating on a weekly basis in seven locations - Totnes, Ashburton, Buckfastleigh, Dartington, Ivybridge, South Brent, and Kingsbridge, the Share Shed encourages users to stop and think about their consumption habits whilst also saving a few extra pennies.
The Network of Wellbeing started the Share Shed in 2017, originally in Totnes. Following a rival online video by activist Rob Greenfield and the successful launch of ShareFest, the Share Shed has grown form strength to strength.
The community aspect remains a huge part of the Share Shed ethos, who run frequent events across the South Hams - the next being WoolFest in Buckfastleigh on 25 May. A free events where attendees will be able to try their hand at felting, weaving and spinning, meet the Wolly Nanas or bottle feed lambs. There will also be a selection food and drink on offer as well as live music to enjoy.