City College Plymouth has unveiled a of a state-of-the-art Engineering & Nuclear Skills building in partnership with Babcock International Group and the National College for Nuclear.
The Engineering & Nuclear Skills building features state-of-the-art resources designed to meet the needs of the ever-evolving energy and defence sectors.
The new building features immersive classrooms equipped with augmented reality and virtual reality technology, advanced mechatronics labs and fabrication workshops. The facility offers a unique and innovative environment where students can hone crucial skills that industries need today.
Chief Executive, Jackie Grubb said: “City College is at the forefront of driving growth and boosting social mobility by equipping our community with the crucial skills needed in key sectors like defence and energy security. Our partnership with the Babcock International Group and the National College for Nuclear is key to advancing expertise in the nuclear industry.
Jackie continued: “Through our collaboration with leading employers and colleges such as Bridgwater & Taunton, we’re ensuring that Plymouth’s future workforce receives the specialised training necessary to thrive. Together with our strategic partners, we’re dedicated to continuously upskilling our community, enhancing social mobility, and strengthening the nuclear industry’s capabilities.”
The new building will also support the upskilling of Babcock International Group’s workforce, contributing to national and international defence programmes, including the UK’s submarine maintenance and AUKUS programme.
As Plymouth aims to grow its population, City College is committed to providing the skills necessary to support the city’s future.
Jackie added: “The new Engineering & Nuclear Skills building is just the beginning. Our vision is to make City College a powerhouse for STEM education and training. We are deeply committed to providing the best possible learning environments in partnership with industry, ensuring that our students are equipped for success.”
The College recently invested more than £2.5 million of grant funding in its facilities, including a mechatronics lab, immersive classrooms and a fabrication workshop, as well as modernised health, science and business areas. These investments continue to establish the College’s mission of offering ground-breaking teaching environments in collaboration with industry partners, equipping students and the current workforce with the skills needed to thrive in an evolving job market.