These low-carbon projects include carbon capture and storage, which is designed to allow the continued use of oil and gas while removing and burying the emissions. It is an expensive and energy-intensive process that has not been achieved at scale. BP is investing in blue and green hydrogen and biofuels, which risk creating new markets for oil and gas that will replace the markets that they are losing to renewables and electrification. For example, gas is used to make blue hydrogen, and hydrogen gas and hydrogen blended biofuels are being heavily promoted for home heating by the Hello Hydrogen and Future Ready Fuel industry marketing campaigns. As consumers and voters, we need to be well informed, discerning and vigilant that the smoke and mirrors surrounding some of the new technologies being promoted by the oil and gas industry do not fool us or our politicians.